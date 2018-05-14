I-TEAM wins 4 Chicago Headline Club Lisagor awards

Chicago, Ill (WAND) - The WAND TV I-TEAM took home 4 Chicago Headline Club Lisagor awards this weekend.

The awards were won by Reporter Doug Wolfe, Photographer Andy Barker and Investigative Producer Morgan Schaab.

The awards were made in the following categories:

Best Health Reporting

Doug Wolfe, Morgan Schaab, Andy Barker, WAND-TV

Best News Specialty/Business/Consumer News – Feature or Series

Doug Wolfe, Andy Barker, WAND-TV

Best News Specialty/Environment News

Doug Wolfe, Andy Barker, WAND-TV

Best News Specialty/Politics/Government News

Doug Wolfe, Andy Barker, WAND-TV

The I-TEAM also recently won an Associated Press award for its reporting on a funding shortfall at an EPA Superfund cleanup at the former Pillsbury Mills plant in Springfield.

The Lisagor award is named after the late Peter Lisagor who was Washington bureau chief for the defunct Chicago Daily News.