Luke Combs to perform at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Up and coming country singer Luke Combs will be performing at the Illinois State Fair.

He will perform Aug. 14 on the Grandstand.

The opening act will be Ashley McBryde.

Tickets go on sale May 19 through Ticket Master. You can also buy tickets in person at the Emmerson Building on the state fairgrounds. They will be sold there starting May 21.

Tickets for other concerts are on sale now.

Friday, August 10: Boy George and Culture Club with Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey

Tier 3 - $22 / Tier 2 - $27 / Tier 1 - $32 / Track - $32 / VIP - $42



Saturday, August 11: Halestorm & Mastodon

Tier 3 - $28 / Tier 2 - $33 / Tier 1 - $38 / Track - $38 / VIP - $48



Sunday, August 12: Foreigner with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Track - $35 / VIP - $45



Monday, August 13: Dueling Pianos International

Free Concert

Tuesday, August 14: Luke Combs with Ashley McBryde (on sale 5/19)

Tier 3 - $12 / Tier 2 - $17 / Tier 1 - $22 / Track - $22 / VIP - $32

Wednesday, August 15: 311 & The Offspring with Gym Class Heroes

Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $39 / Tier 1 - $44 / Track - $44 / VIP - $54

Friday, August 17: Brett Eldredge

Tier 3 - $29 / Tier 2 - $34 / Tier 1 - $39 / Track - $39 / VIP - $49

Saturday, August 18: Flo Rida & Ludacris with Childish Major

Tier 3 - $27 / Tier 2 - $32 / Tier 1 - $37 / Track - $37 / VIP - $47

Sunday, August 19: Brantley Gilbert

Tier 3 - $35 / Tier 2 - $40 / Tier 1 - $45 / Track - $45 / VIP - $55