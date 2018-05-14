Illinois Hemp Bill passes Senate unanimously

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois House Agriculture Committee voted unanimously to forward legislation allowing the Illinois Department of Agriculture to license farmers to grow industrial hemp.

The vote took place on May 8th which will now allow The Industrial Hemp Bill to appear before the full House, the final step before it goes to the governor.

The economic and agronomic benefits of hemp has compiled interest from farmers in the bill.

At least 25,000 different products can be made from hemp which is why the demand is high for not only farmers, but brewers, processors and clothing designers.

The current bill in the works would allow the Illinois Department of Agriculture to ability to license farmers to grow industrial hemp.

Farmer Robert Gleason of Elkhart says, "Illinois farmers are always looking for another cash crop to grow besides corn and soybeans in order to help spread out risk. I think most Illinois farmers would be interested in exploring industrial hemp as long as the economics pencil out."