Flags half-staff on Tuesday for Peace Officers Memorial Day

(WAND) - Flags will be at half-staff Tuesday in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Any person, business, or organization display an American Flag is asked to put it at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday.

Peace Officers Memorial Day was established by President John F. Kennedy.

The week it falls in is National Police Week.

