Supreme Court strikes down law requiring states to ban sports gambling

Posted:

(WAND) - A landmark ruling from the Supreme Court could lead many states to legalize betting on college and professional sports.

In a 7-to-2 vote, the court struck down a federal law which required states to ban gambling on the outcome of college and professional sporting events.

Until now, Nevada has been the only state where legalized sports betting was allowed.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps