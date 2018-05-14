Hearing for man charged with impersonating federal agent

Posted:

(WAND) - the man charged with impersonating a police officer is due in court Monday.

There will be a hearing to see if Justin Hefner is mentally fit to stand trial.

Back in February, officers arrested Hefner after he told Edgar County Sheriff's deputies he was a federal agent who needed help arresting people in Edgar County.

Hefner is facing several charges of impersonating an officer.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps