Were you affected by the Chili's data breach?

(WAND) – Certain Chili’s customers may be impacted by a data breach.

Brinker International, the national restaurant chain’s parent company, announced that customers’ payment information may have been compromised in the data breach.

The company says that certain locations are affected but did not name the location of those restaurants.

Brinker believes the data breach was limited between the months of March and April 2018.

According to a press release, the company has started its response plan and are investigating details with third party experts.

Brinker international advises that any customers who ate at Chili’s during the time frame above should monitor their bank account and report any suspicious activity to their bank.