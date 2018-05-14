Gov. Rauner proposes death penalty for mass murderers, cop killers

(WAND) - Governor Bruce Rauner has asked the General Assembly to reinstate the death penalty for mass murderers and those who kill law enforcement officers.

That is welcome news to Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott.

"It's not an easy decision to go in to seek the death penalty," Scott said. "But there are people in our society...we can't take the risk of allowing them to continue living based on the crimes they've committed."

That proposal is part of a public safety initiative Rauner unveiled in an amendatory veto of House Bill 1468.

It also pushes for an extension of the 72-hour waiting period for delivery of all gun purchases in Illinois, a ban on bump stocks and trigger cranks and authorizing restraining orders to disarm dangerous people.

The proposal also calls to make judges and prosecutors explain why charges are reduced in plea agreements for violent offenders in gun cases and more local revenue to hire resource officers and mental health workers to prevent and deal with student violence.