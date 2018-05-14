Trial for man charged with murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man charged with killing an Effingham man is underway.

26-year-old Keirsean Bond's trial started Monday. He pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of Todd Feldkamp.

Feldkamp's body was found behind a house in the 1600 block of North Edward St. on Nov. 18.

Another man traveling with Feldkamp was shot, but survived.

Police said Bond was not the gunman, but took part in the crime.

Officers said Feldkamp came to Decatur thinking he could sell a large amount of marijuana.

Prosecutors said Bond met the wounded victim in prison and set up the drug deal that brought Feldkamp to Decatur.