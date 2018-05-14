Murder case remains open five years after woman's death

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – The death of a Bloomington woman remains an active investigation, police say.

Officers want anyone with information about the death of Haileigh Eichhorn to come forward. The 26-year-old woman disappeared on April 28, 2013, before investigators found her body on May 7 of that year in rural Stanford.

McLean County Coroner Beth Kimmerling ruled her death as a fatal assault after performing an autopsy.

Police say they want more details about the days leading up to Eichhorn’s death. The contacts people should reach out to are Detective Matthew Dick (309-434-2475, mdick@cityblm.org) and Detective John Heinlen (309-434-2672, jheinlen@cityblm.org).

Anonymous tips can go to Crime Stoppers of McLean County by calling (309)828-1111. A reward of up to $1,000 could be available for information.