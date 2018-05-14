Child hopes to 'Make May Matter' with donations to hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A young boy is asking people to donate and help other children at St. John’s Children’s Hospital.

Jayden McCandless announced in a Facebook video that he wants babies in the NICU to have new breathing machines. His goal is to help “Make May Matter”.

The hospital says McCandless has received health treatment in just about all departments at St. John’s.

The campaign has a $1,000 goal. St. John’s says Parkway Café has offered to match every dollar up to that $1,000 goal.

