Protesters hold hands in traffic; police intervene

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Protesters at one point blocked traffic when they took to the streets in Springfield.

It happened Monday afternoon near the intersection of 2nd and Monroe streets. Police tell WAND-TV the protesters had a permit before they started blocking cars.

Protesters could be seen holding hands in the middle of traffic. Officers started citing people at the scene for the blockage they were causing.

WAND-TV has learned the protesters were from a group called the Poor People’s Campaign, which is focused on building a better society for people who come from poverty. Click this link to learn more about that group and what it wants to see happen.

The scene of the protests is clear at this time.