Speed limit raised for trains through Taylorville

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Norfolk Southern Railroad plans to increase maximum train speeds through Taylorville from 50 miles per hour to 60 miles per hour starting Monday.

The speeds would improve freight service between Decatur and St. Louis and could mean shorter waits for drivers stopped at rail crossings, according to the railroad’s announcement.

Crews have been adjusting safety equipment at the crossings to adjust for the higher speeds, according to the announcement. A railroad spokesman was unavailable for an interview Monday.

We asked Len Hempen, who lives along the tracks, what he thinks about the change.

"I guess that's fine if that will help get goods moved from one place to another a little quicker, as long as the safety concerns aren't overlooked in that process,” Hempen said. “If they put in the necessary precautions, I don't know that I have a problem with it."

The railroad said an average of ten to twelve trains pass through Taylorville each day.