Cashier-less store coming to Illinois

(WAND) – Amazon says it will bring a cashier-less store to Illinois.

The company first opened “Amazon Go” in Seattle. The store features a simple setup, where a customer scans a smartphone app to start shopping, then can take things off the shelves and just walk out. Overhead cameras keep track of what people buy before their payment method is charged.

Amazon says expansion of this project means stores in Chicago and San Francisco. A specific timeline for the Illinois store is unknown at this time.

The “Amazon Go” initiative follows Amazon’s push to open other physical stores. The company now owns Whole Foods and a number of bookstores.