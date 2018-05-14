Police: Meth found on men wanted on warrants

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – Two people in Mattoon stand accused of possessing meth when police arrested them.

Both arrests happened Saturday in the 1500 block of Lafayette Ave., when officers say both men had meth on them. Lonnie Sowell, 56, and Joseph May, 36, both had active warrants out for their arrests, with Sowell wanted in Coles County and May wanted in Edgar County.

The arrests happened directly before and after 4 p.m. on that date.

Police did not specify how much meth they believe the men had.

Sowell and May are in the Coles County Jail.