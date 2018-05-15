Springfield police office struck by vehicle

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield police officer was injured when he was hit by a vehicle Monday.

Two officers and a recruit had finished responding to a call in the area of the 2300 block of East Pine Street around 1 a.m. when a vehicle heading east on Pine accelerated and veered towards an officer.

The officer's leg was broken.

Even with the broken leg, he jumped into his squad and chased the vehicle.

The officer was treated at a Springfield hospital and has been released.

Police saw the vehicle suspected of hitting the officer around 7:30 a.m. and made a traffic stop near Laurel St. and Taylor Ave.

56-year-old Richard Wanless was arrested.