Decatur Library hosts postpartum depression support group

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Public Library and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital is hosting a support group for those suffering from postpartum depression.

The group is called "You Are Not Alone: Learning about Postpartum Depression."

The meeting will be on Tuesday, May 15 at 6 p.m. at the Madden Auditorium in the Decatur Public Library.

There will be a speaker named Emily Lux who is a PhD student at the University Of Illinois School Of Social Work and a panel discussion featuring local experts on postpartum depression.

This is a kick-off event for the Macon County Mother to Mother postpartum depression group. The group meets two times per month at the Decatur Public Library in the Staley Room.

For more information, call Karla Thornton, MAC, LPC at 217-464-2045.