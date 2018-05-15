Nominations being accepted for Coles County Farmer of the Year

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Nominations are being accepted for the Coles County Farmer of the Year.

The Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications until 4 p.m. Friday, June 1.

The purpose is to recognize the accomplishments of a Coles County farmer.

The winner will be announced July 3 as part of the Red, White, & Blue Days celebration.

Candidates must be a Coles County resident who farms. Candidates will be judged based on their contribution to Coles County agriculture, their use of innovative farming techniques, their willingness to help other farmers, and their ability to serve as role models for younger farmers.

Past recipients include Robert Gale Baker, Bill Furry, Paul Hawkins, Edwin Wetzel, Jim Metzger, Earl Bumpus, Wayne Freeman, Bill Coffey, Walter Homann, Merle Lawson, Alvin Coartney, Harold Moritz, Harry Sidenstricker, Don Bareither, Jerry Halsey, Byrd Madlem, John Keller, Paul Hurst, Tom Niemeyer, Monty Checkley, Jack Sweeney, Jim Bell, Jim Austin, Max Winkler, Jim Wilson, and Robert Bond.

Applications can be picked up at the Chamber office, 501 Jackson Avenue or the Coles County Farm Bureau office, 719 Lincoln Avenue.