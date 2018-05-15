City council will vote on potential downtown building renovations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A downtown Champaign building could undergo redevelopment after sitting vacant for 12 years.

The two story structure was built in 1919 and could potentially be transformed into a microbrewery with upper-floor residential space.

The most recent occupants was the Habitat for Humanity ReStore before it moved down the street to 119 E. University in 2006.

The Champaign city council will vote on Tuesday on whether to give the redevelopment project $100,000 as part of the Redevelopment Incentive Program funding.

Main Street Rail LLC, who is planning the redevelopment, aims to invest around $1.2 million into the building with new storefronts, windows, and flooring.

"It wouldn't be a manufacturing or bottling plant," said Tina Anson an associate planner with the city. "It'd be more like a small-scale craft distillery with drinks on sale for consumption."

The work is expected to be completed in August.