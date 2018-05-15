Champaign PD aims to change kids' view of police

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department is working to change the way children view officers.

The chief met with students at Jefferson Middle School to answer questions about interactions with police.

The chief asked if anyone did not like police, and lots of kids raised their hands.

The goal is change that perception.

Chief Cobb and area NAACP President Minnie Pearson met with kids Monday.

He talked to students about their rights when it comes to interacting with police, instructing them about their rights to have an attorney, and how to interact with officers and make sure situations do not escalate.

The conversation was a group effort between the police department, NAACP, and Unit 4 schools to build bridges as students leave for the summer.