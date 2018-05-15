Champaign police officer arrested in connection with string of burglaries

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department is providing information about a department employee who has been arrested.
 
43-year-old Justus Clinton of Fisher was arrested and is a suspect in a string of burglaries. He is accused of burglarizing ten different vehicles.

Clinton has been a police officer with the city for 14 years. He was placed on administrative leave on March 13 for unrelated violations. 

He entered into a Separation and Release Agreement with the City of Champaign on May 8 to avoid being fired.
 
The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

