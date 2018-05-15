Mattoon Walgreens burglarized

Posted:

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Mattoon police need your help finding out who burglarized Walgreens.

The Walgreens in the 200 block of S. Logan was burglarized while it was closed on May 15.

Prescription drugs were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 235-5451.

Info leading to an arrest could result in a reward of $500.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps