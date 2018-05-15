Urbana expanding its solar program

Posted:

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana is expanding its solar program.

The solar Urbana Champaign group is letting Piatt County residents be a part of the program.

It encourages residents to go solar through information sessions.

The group then bulk ordered the solar panels, making it cheaper to go green.

58 homes and businesses took part in the program.

