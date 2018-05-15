Indiana man planned to have sex with Illinois child

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – An Indiana man traveled to central Illinois to have sex with a minor and is going to prison.

Nehemiah Lafoe, 23, is from Crawfordsville, Ind. A release from U.S. Attorney John Childress says he will serve three consecutive 22-year sentences for a total of 66 years behind bars.

In January, Lafoe entered a guilty plea to charges of getting a minor to do and take pictures of sexually explicit things twice in June 2017. He also admitted to traveling to Vermilion County with the purpose of doing sexual things with a minor last May.

The release says he talked with the Illinois child through an unnamed social network app. Investigators found the conversations, which detail a graphic back-and-forth between Lafoe and the girl. She sent him a photo of herself in lace underwear at one point.

Lafoe has to spend life on supervised release when he gets out of prison.

Three other people, including another two from central Illinois, also face prison time for child pornography crimes. Coles County man Gary Beals, 44, has to serve five years behind bars and five years of supervised release for distributing child pornography. Fithian man Joshua Hazelbaker, 41, has to serve 10 ½ years in prison and 15 years of supervised release for receiving and possessing pornography.

Michael Mann, 47, is from Momence in Kankakee County and must serve 10 years and a month in prison for receiving, distributing and possessing child pornography. His sentence includes 15 years of supervised release.