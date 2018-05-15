Laxative-laced brownies baked for coworker send-off

SALINE, Mich. (WAND) – A worker lost her job after admitting to baking laxatives into brownies meant for a coworker’s send-off event.

Another worker at the Michigan engineering company (name unknown) told management and police were notified. NBC Bay Area reports police took away the brownies on May 3.

The Ann Arbor News says the woman admitted to putting laxatives in when she found out they might be tested. It reports she denied doing it at first.

Other workers at the business say it’s possible the woman and the leaving employee had some sort of issue between them.

Police say the woman might have faced charges if anyone had eaten the brownies. The NBC station says nobody did.