Police: Cannabis plants grown in house basement

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they seized cannabis that a man grew in his basement.

A sworn statement from officers says they served a search warrant in the 1600 block of Oakcrest Court in Mt. Zion, where they found cannabis sativa plants. Police say the setup included 25 plants placed under growing lights with fans mounted to a nearby wall. An air conditioner, CO2 devices, a dehumidifier, suspected cannabis hash oil and more than 100 cans of butane gas were also there.

Officers say each plant was about 4 feet tall. They say they also found loose cannabis and more of it wrapped in plastic bags.

The statement says Kyle Fair, 30, admitted to giving the drugs to family members as gifts and selling small amounts to other people. He told police someone paid him to extract oil from cannabis trimmings every six weeks.

The total cannabis seized weighed over 5 pounds, officers say.

Fair’s bond is set at $15,000 in Macon County. He faces four drug possession charges.