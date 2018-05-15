Sen Harmon makes new attempt at gun dealer bill

Illinois State Capitol (WAND) – State Senator Don Harmon, (D) Oak Park, will make another attempt at trying to pass a measure to license Illinois gun dealers.

This is the second time this legislative session that an attempt has been made to pass a state gun dealer licensing bill. The previous bill was vetoed by Governor Bruce Rauner.

Harmon has already picked up some Republican support including Sen. Chris Nybo, (R) Elmhurst.

The measure would impose a licensing fee of $1,500 for three years which is on top of federal licensing fees. Gun shops would have to hire employees who have FOID cards, must have video monitoring of the store and will require guns to be secured from theft.

The previous bill was criticized as an attack on small business owners because it only required smaller gun shops to obtain a license. Bigger box stores selling guns like Walmart and Rural King were exempt. The new bill will require all stores to have licenses.

The Illinois State Police will be in charge of enforcement making sure shops are complying with the law.

Todd Vandermyde, of the Federal Firearms Licensees of Illinois, is critical of the bill telling WAND News, “This whole process has been about trying to run an industry out of business.”

Senator Harmon hopes to have the measure passed by the end of the month.