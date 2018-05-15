Cars trapped in Mattoon flooding; fire crews on scene

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – Heavy rains caused flooding issues Tuesday on the streets of Mattoon.

The Coles County Emergency Management Agency says heavy rain caused drainage issues in the city on Tuesday evening. Water started to flood a number of streets.

A photo submitted by viewer Vanessa West shows cars trying to drive through the water at 15th Street and Charleston Avenue. EMA leaders say some cars were trapped and people had to be rescued from them.

The flooding came on the heels of other storm damage throughout Moultrie and Coles counties. In Sullivan, April Dinger came home to a massive tree blocking her street.

"Just seeing half a tree in my yard is shocking a little bit," Dinger said. "We're just thankful it didn't land on our house."

WAND-TV has not learned about any injuries or damage estimates at this time.