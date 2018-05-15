Starbucks store planned for Decatur; workers needed

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A new Starbucks restaurant is scheduled to open soon in Macon County.

A manager at a Decatur Starbucks restaurant tells WAND-TV the new location will be located at 1910 S. Mt. Zion Road, which is close to a Rural King store. City leaders approved a building permit for the business on Tuesday.

The manager says Starbucks is now looking to hire more people to prepare for the new business.

The only other full Starbucks store in Decatur is close to Target at the Mound Center plaza.