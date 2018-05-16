Celebrating 45 years of service to the community

EFFINGHAM -- He makes his home in Effingham, but that's seldom where you'll find longtime umpire-referee-starting gate official Dave Feldhake.

The youth sports enthusiast spends his free time all across Illinois helping keep order and adding in his trademark jokes to keep athletes loose in tense moments.

This year marks 45 years since Feldhake began giving his time to the young athletes of the community.

