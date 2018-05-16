High School Playoff Highlight Zone: 5/15

Don't miss all the highlights from a busy night in spring high school sports! As the playoffs heat up, WAND tracks as many local teams as possible. Tuesday night saw many teams' games postponed, though this trio of games were some of the lucky ones that were able to play!



Tuesday night highlights:

Soccer: Mt. Zion 8, Lanphier 1 (2A Springfield High regional semifinals)

Softball: Neoga 9, Meridian 7 (8 innings) (1A Moweaqua regional semifinals)

Softball: Teutopolis 4, ALAH 2 (2A Vandalia regional semifinals)



Complete scoreboard:

1A softball scores

2A softball scores

1A soccer scores

2A soccer scores