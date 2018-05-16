Springfield elementary students study Japan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Fairview Elementary School students are celebrating Japan on Wednesday.

Students are showcasing their research about Japan's culture from 12:45 to 1:45 in the school's gym as part of Asian Pacific Heritage Month.

The event is part of a study funded through a Springfield Public Schools Foundation classroom education grant.

Students have been studying school and family life in Japan, writing Haiku, performing music native to Japan, and doing other activities.