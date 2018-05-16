Monticello church hosts informational talk on opioid abuse

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - A Monticello church is hosting an informational event talking about opioid misuse.

Wednesday at 6 p.m., Crossroads Church will host the meeting.

Speakers will include a substance abuse professional, a police officer, a local parent, a school representative, and a healthcare professional.

The goal is to share information with the community that can be used to help combat the opioid crisis.