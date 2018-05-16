Officer involved shooting in Quincy, 1 dead

QUINCY, Ill. (WAND) - A man is dead after being shot by a Quincy police officer Tuesday night.

53-year-old Rollie Davis, Sr. of Quincy was shot and killed around 8:30 p.m.

Police said Davis had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Few details are being released about the shooting at this time, but it is being investigated by the Illinois State Police.

Officers said a weapon "closely resembling a firearm" was found at the scene near Davis.

The officer who shot and killed Davis, Steve Bangert, was placed on paid administrative leave until the end of the investigation.