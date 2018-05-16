Police: Mout Zion man operated cannabis-growing basement

MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WAND) - A Mount Zion man is accused of using his basement to grow marijuana and cook cannabis hash oil.

Police raided the man's house on Oakcrest Court.

25 plants were seized along with 2,400 grams of cannabis and equipment used to extract hash oil.

The 30-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, was jailed on preliminary felony charges of unlawful possession of cannabis plants and manufacturing equipment, unlawful possession with intent to deliver more than 2,000 grams of cannabis and unlawful possession of cannabis.

The man is due in court May 22.