Suspect injured after shooting at Dixon High School

DIXON, Ill. (WAND) – A police officer at a Dixon high school confronted an armed male at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

KWQC reports that the preliminary investigation reveals the male shot at an officer and the officer returned gun fire. The suspect was injured with non-life threatening injuries. The male is receiving medial treatment and remains in custody.

According to Dixon police, the suspect acted alone and there is no further threat to the public.

The school has been evacuated and Dixon Public schools are on lockdown and according to a Lee County Sherriff’s release there have been no injuries to students after the shooting.

Peoria Avenue will be closed as multiple agencies are reporting to the area.