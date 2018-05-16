Chicago teens arrested for using fake cash in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Three Chicago teenagers were arrested following an investigation by the Bloomington Police Department into counterfeit $100 bills.

Officers received forgery complaints at five stores east Bloomington on May 12.

Police found vehicle matching the description given by witnesses and stopped it at Eastland Dr. and Prospect Rd. Officers said counterfeit $100 bills were found inside the vehicle along with items purchased with the fake money.

18-year-old Kayonna Howard was arrested for multiple counts of Burglary without Causing Damage, multiple counts of Theft by Deception with Intent less than $500, and multiple counts of Obstruction of Justice/Destroy Evidence.

18-year-old Denokey Midderhoff, age 18 was arrested for Obstruction of Justice/Destroy Evidence.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for Theft by Deception.

Howard and Midderhoff were transported to the McLean County Jail. The juvenile was released.