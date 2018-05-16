Bill introduced to crack down on prescription price gouging

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Lawmakers introduced a new bill to crack down on prescription price gouging.

The bill would stop companies from being able to skyrocket their prescription costs.

The companies would need to notify the Attorney General if it does plan to increase rates.

It must also say why it is increasing the price of the drugs.

The bill is still in committee.

