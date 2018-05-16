Trial underway for former fire captain charged with sexually assaulting man

SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - The trial is underway for former Savoy firefighter captain David Dunn.

Dunn is accused of sexually assaulting an Urbana man at his going away party.

Investigators said the 43-year-old Dunn slipped erectile dysfunction pills into the victim's drink and then gave him an IV for nausea. The victim could not move or speak after starting it.

The States Attorney added two Class X felony counts against Dunn.