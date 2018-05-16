Hearing held on shifting allocation for state university health insurance

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois government held a committee hearing Wednesday about shifting the $105 million allocation for state university health insurance.

The bill proposed a lump sum amount in the first year to help prepare the universities for the massive offset.

Mayors Jim Langfelder and Julie Moore Wolf were both present to keep local communities best interests on the minds of the panel.

