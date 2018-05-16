Local Bon Ton store locations to be auctioned

FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - Four former Bon Ton store unexpired leases are going up for auction.

A&G Realty Partners will be auctioning off the Bergner's and Carson's store locations leases across the country including locations in Forsyth, Mattoon, Champaign and Bloomington.

Earlier this year, the parent company of Bergner's and Carsons announced it accepted a liquidation bid and will close all of its stores.