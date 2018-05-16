2 hospitalized after construction zone crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Two drivers are in the hospital after a four-vehicle interstate crash.

State troopers say it happened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 74, when a 2001 International straight truck hit a 2011 Ford F-150 as it sat stopped in a construction zone. A traffic backup in that area forced the F-150 and truck tractors to stop.

Troopers say the International truck pushed the F-150 into a Sloughton truck tractor. The truck that caused impact then went off the road on the right side and sideswiped a Volvo truck tractor when it came back into the right lane.

A press release from police says International truck driver and Danville man Tyler Nash, 31, and F-150 driver Thomas Olds, 70, both went to a hospital for treatment. Olds is from Friendship, Tenn.

Troopers say they cited Nash for failing to slow down to avoid a crash.