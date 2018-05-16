Drug unit involved in traffic stop before manhunt

ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur/Macon County Drug Interdiction Unit originally stopped a car before the man in it led police on a manhunt.

Macon County deputies say they caught the man, who they believed to be dangerous, at about 5:40 p.m. in a wooded place close to the 10400 block of Parr Road in Argenta. Detectives lost sight of the man when he initially ran from an Interstate 72 traffic stop to the woods in a rest area. Deputies say he was driving a white Ford Edge SUV.

Law enforcement was blocking traffic Wednesday afternoon at Dunbar Road and Parr Road in Argenta.

Deputies say the suspect is black and wore a white t-shirt, blue jeans and multiple tattoos. WAND-TV is still working to confirm his name.

Investigators say Decatur Police, Illinois State Police, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police and Macon County deputies helped in the search.