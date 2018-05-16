Champaign County celebrates national Stepping Up Day of Action

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - On Wednesday, Champaign County took part in a national Stepping Up Day of Action.

It's a day dedicated to highlight the progress being made in the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office for inmates suffering from a mental health disorder. In 2015, Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Mental Health are collaborating in efforts to reduce the number of people with mental illnesses in jails.

“After a while, you see the same faces and you start to realize they might have a mental health disorder and we just want to put in the effort to release those individuals who are nonviolent offenders,” says Chief Deputy Sheriff Alan Jones.

Jones says the department is working hard with social workers, case workers, and law enforcers in efforts to help those individuals in the time of a crisis and find alternative ways to treat them.

Champaign County has recently been identified as a national innovative county because of the hard work being put in the jails. Law enforcers hope to continue to make a difference in all of central Illinois.