Illinois House poised for ERA vote, sponsor seeks support

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois House committee has set up a historic floor vote on the Equal Rights Amendment .

But the Democrat sponsoring the measure said Wednesday he doesn't have enough votes to pass it.

The House Human Services committee approved the amendment on party lines 7-5 on Wednesday.

It needs 71 House votes to make Illinois the 37th state to ratify the amendment first proposed in 1972.

Rep. Lou Lang of Skokie says Republicans are reluctant to support the measure. He says opponents falsely equate the amendment with abortion rights.

The constitutional amendment guarantees equal rights for all citizens regardless of sex.

Illinois was one of the 15 states not to ratify before a 1982 deadline. But proponents argue there's precedent that makes a deadline moot.

The amendment is SJRCA4 .

