Firefighters contain flames to living room in house fire

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters say a Charleston house fire left behind smoke damage.

After 4 p.m. Wednesday, crews responded to 19 1st St. They say getting into the house was difficult because of debris on the property. Firefighters ended up finding flames in the living room and contained them to that area.

Crews say they quickly put the fire out. They say it caused smoke damage throughout the building.

Investigators say the people who live in the house were not home when the fire started. The American Red Cross is helping them out.

Mattoon’s fire department helped Charleston firefighters in their response.