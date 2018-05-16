Flames destroy attic, several house bedrooms

MONTROSE, Ill. (WAND) – A fire completely destroyed the attic of a Montrose house, firefighters say.

Just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, crews went to a house in the 20200 block of North Effingham St. to find the fire. They say it started in the attic and left that area, along with upper floor bedrooms, as total losses.

Firefighters say the main level and basement took smoke and water damage.

The fire did not cause any injuries.

Mutual aid from a number of departments, including Wade, Tuetopolis and others, came to help at the scene.

Montrose Fire Chief Chris Overbeck says firefighters are continuing to investigate.