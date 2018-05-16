Deputies: Help needed in wanted man search

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – Coles County deputies want the public’s help as they search for a wanted man.

They say an attempt to arrest Joseph Finley proved unsuccessful when he fled from the scene. Deputies went to 4861 West State Street in Charleston to make the arrest.

Deputies say the warrant is for a felony charge.

Anyone with information on Finley’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or send a tip to Coles County Crime Stoppers here. People can also download “P3 TIPS” on mobile phone to submit a tip.