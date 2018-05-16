Suspected Illinois high school shooter named

DIXON, Ill. (WAND) – The name of a man accused of firing gunshots at a high school is now known.

Illinois State Police say Matthew Milby, 19, led police on a chase early Wednesday morning after firing a gun at Dixon High School. Police confronted him near the school’s auditorium after 8 a.m. when they heard gunshots. They say students were rehearsing for a graduation ceremony at the time. A press release from police says Milby then ran from the school and shot at an officer during a foot chase.

Officer Mark Dallas fired back and hit Milby, who is in the hospital with an injury. Police say the suspect will go to jail when he’s released.

Dixon Public Schools when on lockdown following the gunshots. There were no student injuries.

Milby faces three Class X felony charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm. His bond is set at $2 million.

Police say the investigation is ongoing on Wednesday night.