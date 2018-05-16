1 wounded in Decatur-area shooting

Posted: Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say someone shot a Decatur man Wednesday night.

Officers tell WAND-TV it happened just after 9 p.m. in the 500 block of East Waggoner Street.  The man was shot once in the leg. His wounds are not considered life-threatening.

Police did not have a suspect or give any information about how the shooting occurred.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps